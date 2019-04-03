ValuEngine Upgrades ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Buy

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.
Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.99.
About ADMA Biologics
ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.
