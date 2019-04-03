ValuEngine Upgrades ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Buy

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price target on ADMA Biologics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $175.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.99.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Diag Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 180,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 118,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

