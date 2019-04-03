ValuEngine Lowers Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) to Strong Sell

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
BCAUY opened at $9.92 on Monday. Brilliance China Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.28.
Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile
