ValuEngine Lowers Brilliance China Automotive (BCAUY) to Strong Sell

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

BCAUY opened at $9.92 on Monday. Brilliance China Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.28.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

