ValuEngine Downgrades Spirent Communications (SPMYY) to Hold

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 18th.

OTCMKTS SPMYY opened at $7.76 on Monday. Spirent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

