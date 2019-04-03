ValuEngine Downgrades Kroger (KR) to Sell

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KR. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $1,961,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,821,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 219,766 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 307.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 225,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,404 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 95.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 115,094 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

