ValuEngine Downgrades Fang (SFUN) to Strong Sell

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SFUN. Bank of America lowered shares of Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.51 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fang from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $1.60 in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

Get Fang alerts:

NYSE SFUN opened at $1.47 on Monday. Fang has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $597.94 million, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fang by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 15,968,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,835,000 after purchasing an additional 281,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fang by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,106,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fang by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,771,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after purchasing an additional 192,122 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fang by 31.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 644,057 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Fang by 132.7% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 2,405,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fang

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.