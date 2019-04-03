Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 28,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 85.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 102,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, Director Stephen M. Waters acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.32.

NYSE VLO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.44. 1,558,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,409. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/valero-energy-co-vlo-shares-sold-by-new-england-research-management-inc.html.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.