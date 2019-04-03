Vale SA (VALE) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 262,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.13. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $16.13.

Several analysts have commented on VALE shares. Barclays set a $16.00 price target on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Vale to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.98.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

