US services companies grew at a slower Rate in March

U.S. service companies grew at a slower rate in March, as business activity and new orders dropped from strong rates in February.

Any reading above 50 signals growth.

Get alerts:

The service industry, which is where most Americans work, has been expanding according to the survey-based ISM index. The results of march imply that growth should continue, although it may be marginally slower than previous ISM reports suggested.

Many companies surveyed for the index state it’s become more difficult to employ workers, a reflection of the 3.8% unemployment rate. Hiring over the practically decade-long recovery in the Recession has led to the pool of people looking for work helping push up wages.

New orders and Industry activity dropped sharply in March, as a greater proportion of companies indicated that both steps had fallen relative to February. As more of those firms surveyed said hiring was higher but the measure of employment improved.