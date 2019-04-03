US sales Dropped 0.2% in February

U.S. retail sales dropped in February, as customers pulled back their spending on construction materials, groceries, furniture, electronic equipment and clothes amid signs of a slowing economy.

The Commerce Department said Monday that retail sales dropped 0.2 percent in February, after posting an upwardly revised profit 0.7% in January. Still, sales are running below their adjusted amounts from November following a sharp 1.6 percent decline in December.

Over the past year, retail sales have roughly kept pace with inflation by increasing a little 2.2 percent.

The dip in consumer spending indicates that Americans are tightening their belts amid slowing growth and ramifications of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts in the end of 2017. Roughly 70 percent of economic activity comes therefore a slump in retail sales might have a ripple effect. The conclusion of the government shutdown on January 25 didn’t increase spending and also the initial round of tax data for February revealed taxpayers were receiving lower average refunds compared to in 2018.

Revenue at building materials shops plunged 4.4 percent in February. Electronics retailers and grocers posted declines of over 1 percent. Department stores, clothiers and furniture shops also suffered a setback.

However, automobile sales rebounded in February. And non-store merchants, a class that includes online shopping, valued gains of 0.9 percent in February and 10 percent in the last year.