US sales Dropped 0.2% in February

U.S. retail sales dropped in February, as customers pulled back their spending on construction materials, groceries, furniture, electronic equipment and clothes amid signs of a slowing economy.
The Commerce Department said Monday that retail sales dropped 0.2 percent in February, after posting an upwardly revised profit 0.7% in January. Still, sales are running below their adjusted amounts from November following a sharp 1.6 percent decline in December.
Over the past year, retail sales have roughly kept pace with inflation by increasing a little 2.2 percent.
Revenue at building materials shops plunged 4.4 percent in February. Electronics retailers and grocers posted declines of over 1 percent. Department stores, clothiers and furniture shops also suffered a setback.
However, automobile sales rebounded in February. And non-store merchants, a class that includes online shopping, valued gains of 0.9 percent in February and 10 percent in the last year.