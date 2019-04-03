Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $21.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.24 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 71 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

USAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other Universal Stainless & Alloy Products news, Chairman Dennis M. Oates acquired 3,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $60,005.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 100,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,415.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,968 shares of company stock worth $77,998. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 135,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. 22NW LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. 22NW LP now owns 146,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 7.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USAP traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 19,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $149.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $30.93.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $57.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.67 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 4.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

