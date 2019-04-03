Uniti Group (UNIT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Uniti Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group stock opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Uniti Group has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.00 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1,578.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,739 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.