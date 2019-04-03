Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toscafund Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,167,000 after buying an additional 283,615 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 102,669 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,727,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 364,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Uniti Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

UNIT stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. Uniti Group Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $23.42.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $270.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.00 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

