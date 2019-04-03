United Services Automobile Association Sells 607 Shares of Universal Corp (UVV)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Universal were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Universal by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Universal by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Universal by 71.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James A. Huffman sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $135,527.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Peebles sold 7,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $433,239.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.70. Universal Corp has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $636.11 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

About Universal

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

