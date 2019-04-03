United Services Automobile Association Has $357,000 Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (LCI)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Lannett were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lannett by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lannett in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.45. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $17.58.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Lannett had a negative net margin of 39.44% and a positive return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $223,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,978.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.45.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

