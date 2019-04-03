United Parcel Service (UPS) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $113.68 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.