United Parcel Service (UPS) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on UPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.70.
Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $113.68 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $89.89 and a 1-year high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.
In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
