Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Boosted by Precision Path Capital LP

Precision Path Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 423.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 13.0% of Precision Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Precision Path Capital LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $30,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNP opened at $169.78 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $172.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.78.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

