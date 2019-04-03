UMB Financial Corp (UMBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.18 Million

Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will report $262.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.00 million and the lowest is $258.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $253.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.55). UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $256.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.28 million.

A number of research firms have commented on UMBF. Bank of America downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Stephens raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.63 per share, for a total transaction of $258,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,635 shares in the company, valued at $816,600.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $602,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in UMB Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 31,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 990.8% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 120,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.80. 130,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,659. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.78%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through two segments, Bank and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network.

