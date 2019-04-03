UGI (UGI) Shares Gap Down to $51.32

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.72, but opened at $51.32. UGI shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 122801 shares trading hands.

UGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Get UGI alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.31). UGI had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in UGI by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in UGI by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/ugi-ugi-shares-gap-down-to-51-32.html.

UGI Company Profile (NYSE:UGI)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.