UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,300 ($82.32). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.

RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($97.35) to GBX 7,550 ($98.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,099.41 ($92.77).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,408 ($83.73) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02.

In related news, insider Elane Stock purchased 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6,233 ($81.45) per share, with a total value of £115,933.80 ($151,488.04). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,760 ($75.26) per share, with a total value of £4,608 ($6,021.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

