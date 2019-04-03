UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 6,300 ($82.32). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.12% from the company’s previous close.
RB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 7,500 ($98.00) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,450 ($97.35) to GBX 7,550 ($98.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,099.41 ($92.77).
LON RB opened at GBX 6,408 ($83.73) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,255 ($68.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.02.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.
