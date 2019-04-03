Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of Ubiquiti Networks worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBNT shares. ValuEngine raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ubiquiti Networks from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ubiquiti Networks from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Ubiquiti Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Ubiquiti Networks from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.60, for a total transaction of $1,608,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBNT opened at $158.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73. Ubiquiti Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $68.54 and a 12-month high of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Ubiquiti Networks (NASDAQ:UBNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Ubiquiti Networks had a return on equity of 132.49% and a net margin of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Networks Inc will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It focuses on three principal technologies, including high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for home and personal use. The company's service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

