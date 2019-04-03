Ubex Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Ubex token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, Fatbtc and IDEX. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $498,812.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ubex alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $744.93 or 0.14895057 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00056071 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000270 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,091,878,830 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, BitMart, LBank, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.