U Network (UUU) Price Up 34% This Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $207,376.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, IDEX, HADAX and HitBTC. During the last seven days, U Network has traded up 34% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000309 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

U Network (CRYPTO:UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,269,598,566 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

