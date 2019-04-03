Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.61 Million Position in PS Business Parks Inc (PSB)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John W. Petersen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $455,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $390,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PS Business Parks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

Shares of PSB opened at $157.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.53. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $159.51.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.56 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 54.82%. Research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of September 30, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.3 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

