Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.50 Million Position in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of TPG Specialty Lending worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,238,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 105,853 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 69.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,555 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,498,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 760,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in TPG Specialty Lending by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 717,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.72.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 45.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous special dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. TPG Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

