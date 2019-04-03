Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 147,194 Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 147,194 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,356,000 after buying an additional 227,827 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,750 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,141,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,687,000 after purchasing an additional 202,053 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on QUOT shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Quotient Technology stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.17 million, a P/E ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Quotient Technology Inc has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.98.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,096.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Boal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,373,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,953,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,719 shares of company stock valued at $804,083 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Buys Shares of 147,194 Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/two-sigma-investments-lp-buys-shares-of-147194-quotient-technology-inc-quot.html.

Quotient Technology Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.