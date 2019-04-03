Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $3.86 Million Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 190,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 276,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $3,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,453,000 after buying an additional 344,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,480,000 after buying an additional 1,361,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,983,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,412 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 8,038,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,572,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,278,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $23.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 7th. FIG Partners cut shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.21 and a 52 week high of $24.97.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.78 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 37.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

