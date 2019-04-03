TurtleCoin Price Up 45.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $239,841.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 45.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000122 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000082 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 40,137,959,340 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.