Tucows Inc. (TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $119,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
- On Thursday, January 10th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $94,125.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 449,300 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Tucows by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,204,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,330,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Tucows by 43.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCX. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
About Tucows
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.
