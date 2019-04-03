Tucows Inc. (TCX) CEO Elliot Noss Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $119,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184,095.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Elliot Noss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tucows alerts:

On Thursday, January 10th, Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $94,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCX opened at $80.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Tucows Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The firm has a market cap of $846.04 million, a P/E ratio of 50.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Tucows had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Tucows’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tucows Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tucows by 64,185.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 449,300 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lifted its position in Tucows by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,204,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,330,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tucows during the fourth quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Tucows by 43.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCX. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tucows in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tucows from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/tucows-inc-tcx-ceo-elliot-noss-sells-1500-shares-of-stock.html.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services, and Internet hosting and network consulting services.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.