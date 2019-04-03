TSO3 Inc. (TOS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

TSO3 Inc. (TSE:TOS) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for TSO3 in a report released on Sunday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for TSO3’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TSO3 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price objective on shares of TSO3 in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of TSO3 stock opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10. TSO3 has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 9.07.

TSO3 Company Profile

TSO3 Inc engages in the research, development, production, maintenance, sale, and licensing of sterilization processes, related consumable supplies, and accessories for heat and moisture sensitive medical devices worldwide. Its principal product is the STERIZONE VP4 sterilizer, a dual sterilant, low temperature sterilization system that utilizes vaporized hydrogen peroxide and ozone that is marketed in Canada and the United States.

