TravelNote Market Cap Achieves $37,436.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. TravelNote has a total market cap of $37,436.00 and approximately $11,062.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can now be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00380324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020432 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.84 or 0.01657376 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00245612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00408937 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,083,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

