Traders Sell Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Investors sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $220.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $303.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.47 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $0.56 for the day and closed at $112.52
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.
The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.
In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $718,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.
Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.