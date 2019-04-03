Traders Sell Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) on Strength (DIS)

Investors sold shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $220.90 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $303.37 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $82.47 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Walt Disney had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Walt Disney traded up $0.56 for the day and closed at $112.52

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,840.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $718,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 24,153 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

