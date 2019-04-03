Traders Sell Shares of Humana (HUM) on Strength (HUM)

Investors sold shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $109.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $141.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $31.81 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Humana had the 33rd highest net out-flow for the day. Humana traded up $1.44 for the day and closed at $263.76

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $351.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.06.

Get Humana alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Humana had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $14.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 15,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.24, for a total transaction of $4,757,470.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 8,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.16, for a total transaction of $2,542,670.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,548.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/traders-sell-shares-of-humana-hum-on-strength-hum.html.

Humana Company Profile (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.