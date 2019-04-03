Traders Sell Shares of Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)

Investors sold shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $70.46 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $132.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $61.81 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cigna had the 11th highest net out-flow for the day. Cigna traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $159.00

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.28.

Get Cigna alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,304,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $627,573,000 after buying an additional 1,189,307 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 221,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,994,000 after buying an additional 163,135 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. South State Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 5,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Cigna by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Traders Sell Shares of Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/traders-sell-shares-of-cigna-ci-on-strength-ci-3.html.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.