Traders Sell Shares of Cigna (CI) on Strength (CI)

Traders sold shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading on Monday. $65.78 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $88.50 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $22.72 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Cigna had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cigna traded up $1.05 for the day and closed at $161.87

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $187.17 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Edward Jones began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.30 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after buying an additional 10,021,719 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth $737,238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1,413.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,711,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $704,890,000 after buying an additional 3,466,030 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 172.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,137,988,000 after buying an additional 3,460,726 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

