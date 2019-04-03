Traders Sell NVIDIA (NVDA) on Strength (NVDA)

Investors sold shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on strength during trading on Wednesday. $961.81 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,002.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $40.21 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, NVIDIA had the 21st highest net out-flow for the day. NVIDIA traded up $5.62 for the day and closed at $188.62

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 7.94.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 37.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 289 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,555 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

