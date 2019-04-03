Traders Buy Shares of American Express (AXP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $108.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.72 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, American Express had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. American Express traded down ($0.44) for the day and closed at $110.56

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total transaction of $261,776.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,287,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC grew its position in American Express by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,583,840 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,343,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,470 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in American Express by 9,218.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $643,757,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its position in American Express by 9,700.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $680,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,834 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

