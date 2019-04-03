Traders Buy Mastercard (MA) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $201.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $134.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $66.98 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Mastercard had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Mastercard traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $238.93Specifically, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total transaction of $1,822,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,396.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,005 shares of company stock worth $21,777,140. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.30.

The firm has a market cap of $245.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

