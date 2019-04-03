Trade Token (TIO) Price Hits $0.0843 on Major Exchanges

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Trade Token has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trade Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $5.60, $24.68 and $33.94. Over the last seven days, Trade Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $786.00 or 0.15672130 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00056775 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00001420 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000274 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010547 BTC.

About Trade Token

Trade Token is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 coins and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 coins. Trade Token’s official message board is medium.com/@trade.io . Trade Token’s official website is trade.io . Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Trade Token

Trade Token can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trade Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

