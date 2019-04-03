Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Insider Susan Vobejda Sells 875 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) insider Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.56, for a total transaction of $176,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,621.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Susan Vobejda sold 875 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $166,250.00.

On Monday, February 25th, Susan Vobejda sold 5,250 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $206.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 107.73, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.99. Trade Desk Inc has a twelve month low of $45.77 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.18 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trade Desk from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,770.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,358,000 after buying an additional 718,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,039,000 after buying an additional 320,518 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

