TPI Composites (TPIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

TPIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. BidaskClub upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.94.

TPIC opened at $28.48 on Monday. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $996.33 million, a P/E ratio of 356.00 and a beta of 0.86.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $310,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lawrence Derosa sold 49,761 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $1,464,466.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,620 shares in the company, valued at $194,826.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,240 shares of company stock worth $18,061,356. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

