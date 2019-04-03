TPG Financial Advisors LLC Buys 150,450 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,450 shares during the quarter. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/tpg-financial-advisors-llc-buys-150450-shares-of-invesco-optimum-yield-diversified-commodity-strategy-no-k-1-etf-pdbc.html.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.