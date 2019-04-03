Toro (TTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

TTC has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Toro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $69.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. Toro has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toro will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other Toro news, Director Robert C. Buhrmaster sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $605,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,687,871.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $132,589.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,617.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,293 shares of company stock worth $4,048,661. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Toro by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,180.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $9,741,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Toro during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

