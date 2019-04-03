Torchmark (TMK) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Torchmark’s administrative expenses are estimated to increase 4-5% in 2019 (6.5% of premium). Pension costs, investments in IT systems and high debt level are likely to be a drag on earnings. Nonetheless, Torchmark’s niche market focus, steady capital deployment and strong operating fundamentals should drive long-term growth. The insurer estimates life and health sales growth in distribution channels. Also, a strong capital position and capital management are its key positives. Torchmark expects net operating income between $6.50 and $6.70 per share in 2019. Life underwriting income is expected to grow around 3% to 5% and health underwriting income is likely to increase 2% to 4%. Shares of Torchmark have outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

Get Torchmark alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMK. ValuEngine raised Torchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Torchmark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of Torchmark stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 333,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,981. Torchmark has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. Torchmark had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Torchmark will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torchmark news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $649,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,223.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Matthew Darden sold 29,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $2,451,690.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,212.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,561. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Torchmark by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Torchmark during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Torchmark (TMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Torchmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torchmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.