TopChain (TOPC) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

TopChain (CURRENCY:TOPC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, TopChain has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One TopChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and ZB.COM. TopChain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $505,588.00 worth of TopChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $788.90 or 0.15709324 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Bibox Token (BIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00010535 BTC.

About TopChain

TopChain is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. TopChain’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. TopChain’s official Twitter account is @TOPCHAIN1 . The official website for TopChain is www.topc.io

Buying and Selling TopChain

TopChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, ZB.COM and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TopChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

