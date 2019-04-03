Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,697 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,036 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 751,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,763,000 after acquiring an additional 571,700 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,817,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 51,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,801.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $104,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,265.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,070,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

