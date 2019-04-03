Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.20), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 168.73% and a negative return on equity of 878.37%.

NASDAQ:TTNP opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 432,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 236,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 245,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

