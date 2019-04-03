Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. Reduces Position in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trimble worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trimble by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 6,381 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $247,710.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 381,675 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $14,400,597.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,674,639.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,053 shares of company stock valued at $24,047,485 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,150. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.82 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

