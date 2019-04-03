Timkensteel Corp (TMST) Position Cut by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Timkensteel worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timkensteel by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

TMST stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Timkensteel Corp has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $486.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 2.31.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Timkensteel had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Timkensteel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

TMST has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Timkensteel in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Timkensteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

