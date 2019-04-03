Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.63 Million Position in Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIAV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $63,924.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock worth $91,685. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

VIAV stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.82% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

