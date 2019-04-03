Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 2,242 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,879,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,357,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,732,000 after buying an additional 512,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,366,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,157,000 after buying an additional 506,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the third quarter worth $17,716,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

NYSE SJI opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77. South Jersey Industries Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

